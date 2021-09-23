Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht Confirmed as Contestants

It is that time of the year again! With only a few days to go for everyone’s favourite reality show, Bigg Boss, to return on the small screen with it’s new season, the excitement has skyrocketed. While the full lineup of contestants for Bigg Boss Season 15 will be officially revealed during the grand premiere on October 2 by host Salman Khan, the makers unveiled the names of a few celebs who will be entering the house at a mega promotional event which took place in Nagpur on Thursday.

Bigg Boss OTT first runner-up Nishant Bhat has been confirmed to enter the BB15 house along with Shamita Shetty, who was declared the second runner-up on the recently concluded digital version of the popular reality show. Former Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is also participating in the 15th edition of the show.

Umar Riaz is a doctor by profession but has acting aspirations. He was recently seen in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. Umar is quite active on social media. When Asim was in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Umar had come to meet him during the Family week.

TV actress Donal Bisht, who is known for portraying Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, is the fourth confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Apart from them, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal will also be making an entry in BB15 house. During the finale of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar had offered the housemates a chance to pick up a briefcase, with a ticket for a direct entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house. Pratik picked up the briefcase and confirmed his place in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Starting October 2, Bigg Boss 15 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.

