Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Mom Lauds Her Daughter for the Way She Shows Vishal Kotian His Place

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 15 has been witnessing high voltage drama after the media personnel made some shocking revelations about the housemates. During the conversation, media personnel has revealed the true colours of Vishal Kotian to Shamita Shetty. They highlighted that the incident where Vishal was seen making statements on Raqesh Bapat and Shamita’s equation. While the actress reprimanded Vishal for making any such unacceptable remark, Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty lauded her for the way she showed Vishal his place. She tweeted, “Happy to see Shamita has finally put Vishal in his place and not mess. We love Shamita. Stay blessed and protected.”

In another tweet, she appreciated how Shamita maintain her grace and dignity. The tweet reads, “Grace poise and dignity is not a weakness. We love Shamita.”

Earlier, in an episode, Vishal was seen saying that Raqesh Bapat has struck gold by dating Shilpa Shetty’s sister. His exact words were "Raqesh ne lamba haath maara hai…" which clearly didn’t go well with the actress as she fumed in anger. While Vishal tried to explain that it was all said in fun, Shamita said that it is not funny and does not sound good at all.

Not only that, but the media professionals also revealed that how Vishal was talking about Raj Kundra. Shamita clearly expressed her disappointment towards Vishal as she reprimand him for making such statements. She said that she won’t accept such stuff.

Meanwhile, the press also revealed the top 5 contestants of the show- which includes Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, and Pratik Sehajpal. The remaining bottom contestants include Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv Adatia. Now, according to the latest promo, a shocking eviction is going to take place in the show where one contestant from the bottom 6 will be out of the show. The top 5 contestants would be given the power to save 5 contestants.

