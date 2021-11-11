Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's Mom Sunanda Shetty Calls Vishal Kotian 'Snake' for Bitching About Her

Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty has come down heavily on Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian for “bitching" about the actress and “dragging" their family into the show despite calling Shamita his sister. Sunanda Shetty was reacting to a now-viral video of Vishal “mocking" Shamita’s partner Raqesh Bapat.

In the video, Vishal is heard saying, “Bahut bada haath maara hai apna Raqesh. Shilpa Shetty jo hai na uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab uske dum se ye show se wo show karta rehta hai…" Quoting the video, Sunanda tweeted, “Vishal Kotian usual best bitching at Shamita - he calls Akka (sister) and drags her family. Most untrustworthy. Simply not done." (sic) Sunanda also added a snake emoji to the tweet.

In another post, she dubbed the footage “distasteful" and also called out Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra who were sitting and laughing at Vishal’s comments.

Meanwhile, Vishal Kotian’s recent remarks on Bigg Boss 15 guest Devoleena Bhattacharjee invited him huge flak online. Celebs like VJ Andy lashed out at him for his comments on social media. Not only this time, Vishal, on many occasions, has made such statements for other contestants and has been called ‘shrewd’. Netizens have also slammed the Akbar Birbal actor.

