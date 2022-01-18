Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Mother Sends Her a Love-Filled Message on Behalf of Raqesh Bapat

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is entering its final days. After weeks of intense drama, the 15th season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show will come to an end. Recently, the contestants of the house were given a pleasant surprise in the form of a virtual meeting with their respective family members. Shamita Shetty was extremely happy to see her mother, Sunanda Shetty, on a video call. Sunanda previously visited the actress in the house during her OTT stint. Shamita garnered immense adoration from fans and viewers for her gentle personality and positive aura.

During their recent interaction, Sunanda showered lots of love and praise on her daughter for her dignified conduct and fair play in the game. After exchanging pleasantries, Sunanda remembered an important message she had to deliver to Shamita. She informed her that Raqesh Bapat had sent lots of love. She told Shamita on behalf of her boyfriend that he misses her a lot. To this, Shamita said that she also misses him and is sending lots of love. Shamita then quipped saying she had been wondering that since it has been over three months of being away from Raqesh, “Is he still my boyfriend?” This left everyone in splits.

Sunanda said Raqesh might have sent some messages through Rajiv Adatia. Rajiv surprised everyone with his re-entry in the house. He added to Shamita’s fun by saying Raqesh had sent hugs, kisses, and flirty messages for her.

During Sunday’s episode, an astrologer made predictions about Shamita’s marriage. He said that her future husband will be a commoner and will prosper financially after marriage. Later, Shamita spoke to Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat and promised that she will tie the knot this year. Pratik congratulated her before she said she didn't know who the man would be.

Nishant later advised Shamita not to ‘hurry’ or rush into anything with Raqesh as well. To this, she said, “I don’t know him at all,” adding she got to know him after coming on the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.