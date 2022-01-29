Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Romantic Moments With Sidharth Shukla, Fans Say 'SidNaaz Forever'

The finale weekend of Bigg Boss 15 has a lot in store for not just the participants, but the audiences and going by the recent promos shared by the channel, everyone will be in for a tear-jerker journey. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be giving a tribute to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla through a performance. The channel shared a clip of the upcoming performance that Shehnaaz has dedicated to her close friend and rumoured boyfriend.

The short video shows the Punjabi actress dancing to the song that she released following Sidharth’s death. The clip also shows some memorable moments they have spent inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. SidNaaz’ moments left the fans emotional and they took to the comment section to support the actress. One user wrote, “Simply mesmerised by her performance #ShehnaazGill. “i cannot stop crying this has broken me," wrote another.

Another user added, “#SidNaazForever."

The channel captioned the video as, “@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla ❤️."

A lot of celebrities and former Bigg Boss participants will be gracing the grand finale. These include Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rubina Dilaik. A couple of days back, live audiences were given an opportunity to interact with the contestants. In related news, Rakhi Sawant recently got eliminated but will be attending the finale with her husband Ritesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.