Bigg Boss 15: 'She's Dying to...,' Tejaswi's Objectionable Words for Shamita Shetty

The 15th season of Bigg Boss has been full of surprises for the viewers. Not a single day goes by without the contestants hurling abuses and accusations against each other. And now, a video clip wherein contestant Tejaswi Prakash is seen bad-mouthing fellow contestant Shamita Shetty and using objectionable words for her has surfaced.

The video, shared by VJ Andy, seems to show Tejaswi telling Karan that Shamitha is dying to be with him. In the video, Tejaswi says something on the lines of ‘Woh mari jaa rahi hai tere saath **** ke liye’ (She’s dying to **** with you).

The word, which was bleeped out in the episode, seemed to be hinting at something inappropriate. People are speculating that Tejaswi meant that Shamitha wants to sleep with Karan. Tejaswi and boyfriend Karan Kundra’s relationship has been under a lot of strain recently, with the former being insecure about Karan and Shamitha’s closeness.

VJ Andy, sharing the video from his Twitter handle, wrote, “Here is the unaltered video I have personally downloaded. Not sent to me from any fandom. It looks like #TejasswiPrakash did say it! Otherwise, why did #BiggBoss15 mute it or why would #KaranKundrra react like that?’ He was reacting to former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan’s comment that Tejaswi said ‘dosti’ and not ‘sleeping’.

Here is the unaltered video I have personally downloaded. Not sent to me from any fandom.It’s looks like #TejasswiPrakash did say it! Otherwise why did #BiggBoss15 mute it or why would #KaranKundrra react like that? https://t.co/LrXpT8THBA pic.twitter.com/nY7pzCpOCP— Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 13, 2022

No this is a altered video , she said dosti karne ke mari jaa rahi hai . Some time fans can misguide for support . 🙋🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/e4r9RCMDW3— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 13, 2022

This video has not gone down well with the regular viewers of Bigg Boss as many slammed Tejaswi for using derogatory words for a female contestant. Shamita and Karan share a cordial relationship, but Tejaswi is often seen getting insecure and hyper at the slightest of interaction between the two.

