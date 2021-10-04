Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty Gives Shout-out to Her 'Li'l Boss Lady' Shamita Shetty in Adorable Video

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has given a shout-out to her sister Shamita Shetty for the latter’s stint on Bigg Boss 15. Shilpa took to her Instagram account to share an adorable Boomerang with Shamita and wished her “all the best" for the show.

Sharing the cute video, Shilpa wrote, “All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy @shamitashetty_official." (sic) In the Boomerang, Shilpa and Shamita can be seen in their goofy selves as they make a pout while looking at each other.

Earlier, Shilpa gave a warm welcome to Shamita when she returned home after completing her journey of six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The Karan Johar-hosted show had its finale on September 18. While Shamita finished as the second runner-up, Divya Agarwal emerged the winner. Shilpa had shared photos from her reunion with her sister.

Shamita received an immense love from her fans for playing the Bigg Boss game with grace. The actor, who had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 3, called her Bigg Boss OTT journey very different. “It has been different. I have learnt a lot from this house," Shamita told Karan during the grand finale episode of the reality show.

Shamita’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT house grabbed many eyeballs due to her closeness with co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. The two even admitted to having feelings for each other on the show.

