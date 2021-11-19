Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang Denies Rumours of Entering Salman Khan's Show

Television actor Shivin Narang has rubbished the rumours of entering the Bigg Boss house. For the last few days, rumours were doing rounds that Shivin will be entering as a wild card entry in season 15 of Bigg Boss, the reality show hosted by actor Salman Khan. The viewers and fan clubs spread many theories on social media. They claimed that Shivin has been roped in by the makers to weaken the bond between contestant Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Several fans were also looking forward to seeing the rebonding between Tejasswi and Shivin after their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For the unversed, both Tejasswi and Shivin had demonstrated a great friendship when they were the contestants of season 10 of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In what is being seen as a “disappointment” for their fans, Shivin Narang has made it clear that he is not entering Bigg Boss 15.

Shivin took to Instagram on Friday morning and shared a note on his social media handle denying rumours of his entry into Bigg Boss 15's house.

"It has come to my attention that there are speculations about me entering Bigg Boss15 this year. I'd like them to know, as well as the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers,” reads the note shared by him on Instagram Stories.

Last year in October, Shivin and Tejasswi also featured together in the music video of JalRaj’s Sunn Zara released on YouTube. The crackling bond between them had left in awe of their on-screen chemistry.

Meanwhile, three contestants, Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had recently walked out of the house. However, it is being reported that Shamita Shetty will be coming back to the show which premiered on October 2, 2021, on Colors TV.

