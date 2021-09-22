Bigg Boss 15: Singer Akasa Singh Confirmed as Contestant?

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale took place place last week and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner. Viewers are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming season 15 of Bigg Boss as they are excited to see Bollywood actor Salman Khan back as the host. The show is expected to go on air from October 2. Many names have surfaced on the internet that are likely to be a part of the reality show. However the final list still remains unconfirmed and under wraps.

Related | Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat to Join Pratik in Salman Khan’s Show

So far, only Pratik Shehajpal is the only confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss 15 show. Pratik left everyone shocked when he traded the BB OTT trophy for ‘the briefcase’ and a ticket to season 15. However, the latest ETimesreport suggests that popular singer Akasa Singh has also been added to the list of confirmed contestants. Akasa has previously participated inmusic reality show, India’s Raw Star in 2014. His mentor on the show, singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya promised her a break and the opportunity came with the song Kheech Meri Photo from the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. The song became a hit and Akasa announced her entry in Bollywood with that. Her popular track Naagin, which was a duet with Aastha Gill, also got her immense fame.

Related | Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh to Appear on Bigg Boss 15?

Other contestants, who are likely to be a part of the 15th edition of the controversial reality show, include heartthrob of nation Karan Kundrra, TV actress and former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht and Punjabi playback singer Afsana Khan.

Some other names who have been in the news for entering the Bigg Boss 15 house include Amit Tandon, BB 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. However, Mohsin took to his social media page to clarify that he is not a part of the reality show this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here