Bigg Boss 15: Stars Who are Rumoured to Turn Contestants This Season

Bigg Boss OTT will premier on Voot Select starting August 8. Karan Johar will be hosting the first leg of the reality show which will arrive exclusively on OTT before going on TV. Later, when Bigg Boss Season 15 begins on television, Salman Khan will be back as the host. The final list of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss 15 house has not been out yet. However, rumours and reports have some names including Ridhima Pandit, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan, who will most likely enter the house.

Arjun Bijlani

Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 as a contestant, has reportedly been finalised as the first contestant of Bigg Boss season 15.

Neha Marda

Actress Neha Marda, who has been part of television shows like Balika Vadhu, Doli Armano Ki, and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, will also reportedly enter the Bigg Boss house as a participant this season.

Riddhima Pandit

Riddhima Pandit, who made her television debut with Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and was last seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, will reportedly be entering the controversial house this year.

Divya Agarwal

It is being reported that the MTV Splitsvilla 10 contestant Divya Agarwal, who had entered the Bigg Boss season 11 house as a guest to meet her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma, will be entering the new season of Bigg Boss as a contestant.

Amit Tandon

After Rahul Vaidya, another Indian Idol 1 contestant Amit Tandon, who moved to doing television shows post the singing reality show, is reported to participate in upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Sanaya Irani

Actress Sanaya Irani, who has been absent from the small screen for a long time now, was earlier reported to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Now, reports are rife that the actress is preparing for her participation in Bigg Boss season 15.

Anusha Dandekar

Model and TV presenter Anusha Dandekar, who was recently in news for her break-up with longtime boyfriend, actor Karan Kundra after he allegedly cheated on her, has been offered new season Bigg Boss.

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan, a popular television actress who has been part of shows like Behenein, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Naagin, will also reportedly enter the controversial house this year.

