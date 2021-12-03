Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Accuses Pratik Sehajpal of Touching Her Inappropriately

As Bigg Boss 15 moves towards its routine Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episode, viewers can expect Pratik Sehajpal to get the weekly dose from the host if co-contestantTejasswi Prakash’s accusations prove to be true. The actress has accused Sehajpal of touching her inappropriately when he was having an altercation with Karan Kundrra. She also claimed that at times he has ended up slapping people during tasks as well.

Tejasswi was heard saying, “Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain. Thappad tak pade hue hain.” This accusation has left Pratik in tears. He said, “Mere ko rona aa raha hai, kya karoon (I feel like crying) and to what extent can this go? I just want to know that.”

Whether this is the reality or just one of Tejasswi’s ways to defend Karan in the ugly spat with Pratik, viewers will have clarity when Salman steps in. However, he’s likely to get an earful regardless of the reality for sending out threats. He said, "Main sar phaad ke jaunga aapka, yaad rakhna (Remember, I'll break your head before leaving)."

In the promo of the show on Colors TV, fans can also witness housemate Nishant Bhat, who is a very good friend of Pratik, in tears.

Karan and Pratik have been often involved in fights inside the Bigg Boss house. During a task last month, the two fought, hurled abuses at each other and threatened to get physical. In another task in October, Pratik was thrown to the ground by Karan after he grabbed his neck.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.