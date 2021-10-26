Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Says, "Rajiv Adatia Has Done More Than Akasa Singh and Simba Nagpal in Just One Day'

Former model and social media influencer Rajiv Adatia has now entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry. Rajiv, who is also a businessman and brand ambassador, is making headlines on the way he is targeting Ieshaan Sehgaal for his bond with Meisha Iyer. Since he entered the show there was news going around on his relationship with Ieshaan and now it turns out that they both knew each other long before the show.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash, who was the first contestant to be called in the confession room for nomination, where she was about to take Vishal Kotian’s name but ended up taking Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh’s name. While stating her reasons, Tejasswi said “Rajiv has done more than Akasa and Simba in just one day"

Meanwhile, to choose the next captain of the house there is a task given to the contestants and they are divided into two teams. During this task Afsana Khan blows some powder on Tejasswi’s mouth that caused choking and Karan Kundrra comes to the help of Tejasswi and take her to the medical room.

(With inputs from IANS)

