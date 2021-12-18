Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Shamita Shetty 'Liar' As They Get into Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss 15 has been at the center of controversies since its start. A major chunk of those controversies originated from the constant rifts between actresses Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. Both the actresses have been indulging in constant name-calling and catfights throughout the season.

The audience got to witness a similar tussle between both the stars in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15. Shamita and Tejasswi had an altercation over Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In a special segment, every contestant was to pick a name whom they wanted to send to jail. Shamita picked Tejasswi’s name. She gave the reason that Tejasswi had tried to bad-mouth her by pretending to be siding with Devoleena.

In reply, Tejasswi alleged that Shamita had spoken about Devoleena’s bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Abhijeet and how they enjoy each other’s company on the bed. Shamita accused Tejasswi of trying to cast her in a negative light and twisting her statement. Clarifying her remarks, Shamita said that she was only highlighting the bonhomie between Devoleena, Abhijit and Pratik. Tejasswi then called Shamita “Jhoothi”. An exasperated Shamita shouted that Tejasswi is the most dishonest person in the house.

Shamita also alleged that Tejasswi changes her stance as per her convenience and tries to manipulate things. Shamita was referring to the fact that Tejasswi had kept mum when Abhijit had verbally abused her. Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia also sided with Shamita.

Meanwhile, with the maximum number of votes, Devoleena eventually landed in jail. Karan Kundrra and Abhijit had voted for Devoleena for the reason that she created confusion in the spaceship task. While Abhijit had voted for Devoleena for not “carrying” their friendship. Umar and Rajiv also voted for Devoleena.

