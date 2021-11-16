Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Clears Misunderstanding With Karan Kundrra, Says 'Tere Mere Beech...'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard along with Neha Bhasin. However, days later, he fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. Due to his deteriorating health, the actor decided to quit the show. In the recent episode, when the contestants were informed about Raqesh’s decision, they were in shock. While Shamita Shetty had an emotional breakdown, Vishal Kotian appeared to be quite happy over his eviction. Vishal shared with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz that it has been a lucky day for him and how Raqesh’s absence will work in his favour.

Now, Vishal’s statement over Raqesh’s absence has created a difference of opinion between Karan and Tejasswi. Karan was feeling bad for Shamita after she had an emotional breakdown, he shared with his friends that Vishal was not doing the right thing by betraying his sister on national television. While for Karan, Vishal’s statement was very unethical, Tejasswi felt that it was made purely on the game’s basis. The TV actress opined that though it is a “big statement” but when the situation will come out in the open, he will manage to be in Shamita’s good books and others will end up becoming villains. Tejasswi told Karan that the VIP contestants should support each other and maintain some unity.

Later, Karan and Tejasswi had a heart-to-heart conversation over the same topic. Tejasswi told Karan that she has noticed a lot of differences in their opinions and went on to ask about the consequences if the two take different stands. To which, Karan replied that they should respect each other’s opinions. Tejasswi further said, “You are very nice, don’t let anybody take advantage of you. And tere mere beech koi nahi aa sakta hai. Koi Vishal bhi nahi. (Nobody can come between us, not even Vishal)."

