Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Secrets About Her Parents

Actress Tejasswi Prakash is a strong contender of Bigg Boss 15. In the latest episode of the show she was seen sharing some memories of her childhood. Tejasswi spoke about her childhood and family in front of Shamita and Pratik Sehajpal. She revealed how her parents stayed away from each other for a few years immediately after their marriage.

Tejasswi told that since her father was an NRI he left for Dubai after a week of his wedding. He did not come back for around a year and a half. Tejasswi added that all the relatives used to tell her mother that her father had run away since he did not come back. All this used to make her mother feel terrible but Tejasswi’s parents remained in touch through letters. They were regularly writing letters to each other.

Her father used to write the date and time when he would call and ask her mother to come to the PCO at the time. Then they used to talk to each other on ISD calls which were very costly those days. Tajasswi said that her father was actually settling everything there. He got a house, a car and then he took her mother with him. Tejasswi also said that she has the residency of UAE because of which she could not be in India for more than six months. However, this is not the case now.

Tejasswi has been entertaining her fans since the day she entered the show. She is playing a wonderful game in the Bigg Boss house in her own way. Her chemistry with Karan Kundra is also a hot topic for their fans and the viewers of the show. The two can be seen both fighting and taking care of each other. Fans really like this sweet and sour relationship between Karan and Tejasswi.

