Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Says, 'I Had Been Running Away from the Show for Five Years'

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who has been a part of some popular television shows such as Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress said that she avoided the reality show for five years.

Tejasswi told News18 before entering the show, “I had been running away from it for last five years. I like to keep to myself. But I thought I should come out of my comfort zone and just take it up. It is a very different show. I think a lot of good things can come out of Bigg Boss."

She further said that she is extremely uncomfortable with cameras on her all day. She said, “When I started with my blogging journey on YouTube I had to travel and shoot every bit. That was also so new to me. And that is the case with my every social media handle. But I think that the day you forget that there are cameras that’s when you start being yourself. So, that is what I am going to do. I will just take it out of my head."

Talking about her game plan, she said, “I have no game plan. I don’t think it is a show where you can prepare yourself. It is not Khatron Ke Khiladi, for which you can go to the gym, get fit to do stunts. Bigg Boss is about being yourself. So, I am going to be myself and have a blast inside."

She added, “I have not watched any of the previous seasons. I have seen some footages here and there."

Tejasswi, who is known for her bubbly temperament, firmly said, “I don’t really have anything controversial in my life. If something controversial happens during the show, then I am not going to entertain it."

The actress is confident about her journey on the reality show. She said, “I am going to be myself. My fans are going to support me irrespective of the people in the Bigg Boss house liking me or not. I think getting love outside the house is what is important."

