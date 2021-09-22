Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat to Join Pratik in Salman Khan's Show

With less than 10 days left for the much-awaited premiere of Bigg Boss 15, the guessing game around the tentative contestants to enter the house is in full swing. From Karan Kundrra to Nidhi Bhanushali, several celebrity names have cropped up as the probable BB contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Now, as per a new report in SpotboyE, Tejasswi Prakash is gearing up to participate in Salman Khan’s reality show. Tejasswi Prakash, who has been part of popular TV shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, was recently seen attempting comedy in ‘Zee Comedy Show’. However, the actress has been missing in action for the last few weeks. “Tejasswi Prakash has not been shooting for the comedy show for last three weeks. And is now planning to go for Bigg Boss 15 which will go on air from next month," a source informed the portal.

Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta, Neha Marda and Nidhi Bhanushali, a Probable List of Contestants

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, who was declared as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT, is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss 15. She has earlier been part of some popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhlaja 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Shamita was recently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT which was a digital version of the controversial reality show and hosted by Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar. It is also being reported that Bigg Boss OTT first runner-up Nishant Bhat will also make an entry in Bigg Boss 15 house.

While the list of confirmed contestants is yet to be announced, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal has become the first confirmed housemate of Bigg Boss 15. During the finale of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar offered the housemates a chance to pick up a briefcase, which had the opportunity to get a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15 house. Pratik picked up the briefcase and confirmed his place in the Salman Khan show.

