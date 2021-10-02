Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal Gear Up For Entry

The highly anticipated fifteenth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is finally here. In the show, some of the biggest celebrities of the Indian television industry will be locked up inside a house for over three months. This year, the confirmed and reported contestants’ list is making fans excited as it will include some of the most loved celebrities. One such name is Tejasswi Prakash, who was announced as one of the contestants on the OTT platform Voot. Now, the actress took to Instagram to hint to her fans that she is going to the Bigg Boss house.

Tejasswi shared a Reel on Instagram, where she could be seen dancing to the track ‘Dhadak Dhadak’ from Bunty Aur Babli, with her suitcase. She captioned the video, “Guess where am I off to??"

Meanwhile, actress Shamita Shetty, who was a finalist of Bigg Boss OTT, shared a screenshot of her video call with bpyfriend Raqesh Bapat and friend Neha Bhasin, before her entry to the house. She also shared a story posted by Neha, where the singer wished her and called her ‘golden.’

Nishant Bhatt, who was also the second runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT shared a story by Ridhima Pandit wishing him luck on his Bigg Boss 15 journey.

Meanwhile, actor Pratik Sehejpal also shared a post asking people for their blessings. He showed off his ripped body in the post.

Singer Afsana Khan, who had opted out of the show due to panic attacks, has decided to re-enter the show again. Her last-minute entry left people on the show surprised. A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, “Afsana Khan decided to enter the house again, and her last-minute entry had surprised everyone on the set too. Salman Khan along with the contestants shot for the premiere episode on Thursday night, and all the contestants have already entered the house. The premiere episode shoot went on till midnight, and is packed with entertaining performances and interesting conversations.”

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 PM on Colors. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

