Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Tells Karan Kundrra He Is Her 'Crush' But Latter Denies; Here's Why

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra brewing romance inside the Bigg Boss 15 house has taken all over the internet. The duo has been seen confessing their feelings for each other on the show. However, in the latest episode, when Tejasswi called the television actor her crush, he denied the same. During a heart-to-heart conversation, the actress called Karan her ‘crush,’ however, his response left the audience surprised. The actor was heard saying, “I am not your crush for sure. I am not even your type. I am endearing in your life. I have made my space in your life.” He said that if he hadn’t expressed his feelings to her then they wouldn’t have been together.

Karan further explained what he felt for Tejasswi at the beginning. The actor said, “What I felt for you initially is called a crush and I genuinely feel for you. But how you accepted is because you felt I am a good guy."

While some users think Tejasswi and Karan’s love chemistry is only for the show, others adore their bonding and fondly call them “TejRan". The duo has often been seen standing for each other and supporting each other during the tasks. In a previous episode, Karan was even seen gifting an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi. The actress couldn’t help but blush. She loved the gift and asked Karan to tie it around her neck. Karan fulfilling Tejasswi’s demands tied the pendant around her neck.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will unfold a major drama. In the latest promo, Neha Bhasin can be seen indulging in an ugly spat with Nishant Bhatt, and Pratik Sehajpal during the ‘Tabadla’ task. She can even be seen pushing Pratik and throwing things in the bathroom area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.