Bigg Boss 15: Tejaswi Complains to Karan Kundra About Riteish, Abhijeet's Behaviour

The 15th season of the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, is entering a critical and interesting stage. Ever since firebrand actor and social media star Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the house, the show’s TRPs have hit new heights.

Ritesh caused a drama between himself and the Karan-Tejaswi duo, raising several questions on the authenticity of their relationship. Now, Tejaswi is seen complaining to Karan that Riteish’s body language makes her feel uncomfortable. Pratik Sehajpal is also seen supporting Tejaswi on the issue.

The conversation is taking place in the bedroom area, where Tejaswi tells Karan Kundra that Ritesh’s body language comes off as weird and disrespectful.

When questioned further, Tejaswi says, “He came over to me and started talking to me in an overly friendly manner. He even held my hand. Also. his body language was problematic.” Hearing this, Karan was shocked. Tejaswi further says that while Rakhi and Riteish always talk about Indian culture, they behave in the worst way possible.

Tejaswi Prakash also tells Karan, “When Riteish came to the house on the first day, he tried to get extremely close to me. Prateek was in the kitchen at that time and he said to me, ‘Listen, Tejaswi if you ever feel uncomfortable with him, tell me immediately’.” After this Karan Kundrra says, ‘Ever noticed how he refuses to touch Rakhi ever?’ It’s very weird.”

Tejaswi also complained about Abhijeet Bichkule to Karan saying that she hated Bichkule’s homophobic attitude. In the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Riteish had a big argument with Karan Kundra, during which he accused Karan and Tejaswi of faking their relationship. Karan hit back, accusing him of neglecting his wife Rakhi.

