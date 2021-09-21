Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta, Neha Marda and Nidhi Bhanushali, a Probable List of Contestants

Divya Agarwal defeated Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty to lift the Bigg Boss OTT trophy on September 18. Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat were also among the top five constants. While Pratik preferred to pick the briefcase and enter Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh was ousted from the race due to fewer votes. As Bigg Boss OTT has finished, viewers are now excited about Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan. Bollywood’s bhaijaan will be back in his shoes of entertaining the people as well as taking the class of Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

Though the official list of contestants has not been confirmed by the makers, several speculations and reports have stated that Uttaran fame Tina Datta, the heartthrob of nation Karan Kundrra, Sanya Irani, Neha Marda, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Reem Shaikh and Nidhi Bhanushali might be seen in the Bigg Boss house. The members will be accompanied by Pratik, who chose to quit his Bigg Boss OTT journey on the day of finale and decided to enter the house. Therefore, so far Pratik is the first and only confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

The new season will go on air from October 2. As a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 virus, the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 have been moved to separate hotels for quarantine.

A couple of pictures from inside the BB 15 house have also surfaced online. The sneak peek of the house revealed that this year, the makers of Bigg Boss aim to take the audience on a unique experience as the theme of the reality show is ‘jungle.’ Reportedly, the contestants will have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. For the first time in the history of the reality show, the participants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort.

The teaser, theme, and the speculated list of contestants promises Bigg Boss 15 to provide wholesome entertainment which will be loaded with drama, romance, fights, and fun.

