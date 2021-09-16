Bigg Boss 15: TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Ronit Roy to Enter the House?

With less than a month left for the much-awaited launch of Bigg Boss 15, the guessing game around the tentative contestants to enter the BB house is in full swing. From Arjun Bijlani to Rhea Chakraborty, several celebrity names have cropped up as the probable BB contestants of the 15th edition.

Now, as per a report in India TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Nidhi Bhanushali is also likely to participate on the show. Nidhi played the character of Sonu in the popular Indian sitcom. The actress stepped out of TMKOC in 2019 in order to focus on her studies. She became a social media influencer. As far as Bigg Boss is concerned, the makers of the show come up with a new concept every year. The format and the sets of the show keep changing accordingly in order to keep the audience hooked to the show. The winner of the 14th season of the show was Rubina Dilaik.

Apart from Nidhi, Ronit Roy and Karan Kundrra are also expected to enter the BB15 house. Ronit Roy recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, which is the digital version of the reality show. He was accompanied by Richa Chadha to promote his recently released web series Candy. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra rose to fame with his stint in Kitni Mohabbat Hai and has been a part of shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Love School, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya amongst others. He was most recently seen in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’

According to multiple media reports, Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on TV on 3rd October at 9 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and the Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays on Colors TV.

