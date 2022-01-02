Bigg Boss 15: TMKOC's Munmun Dutta, Naagin Fame Surbhi Chandna, Others to Enter Salman Khan's Show as Challengers

With a few weeks left for the finale, things are going to take a challenging turn for the contestants as popular television actors Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta are set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as challengers. They will be entering during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. A fake house and a garden area have been set up in the activity area of the house. These celebs will enter this area and will be living like other contestants.

A new promo shared by the channel shows the actors entering the house. Watch it here:

Later on, there will be four Ticket To Finale tasks and each winner of the four tasks is going to get the Ticket To Finale, for which they were fighting for weeks.

These winners will be joining Rakhi Sawant, so there will be five finalists and as per sources, the rest will get evicted. Nothing is confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lashed out at Shamita Shetty as she rants about her efforts during the Ticket To Finale task. The Dabangg actor gets angry with the contestants for their callous behaviour and cancelling another Ticket To Finale task. He says: “You all have done the PhD in cancellation of tasks."

Shamita says: “You are questioning me and my efforts. You can see how I am performing. Salman replies: “Shamita did I tell you that you are not doing anything."

