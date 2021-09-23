Bigg Boss 15: Tujhse Hai Raabta Actor Reem Shaikh Acts Coy on Participation Rumours

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return to TV screens with Bigg Boss 15 in the first week of October. This year, the theme of the controversial reality show has been confirmed to be - 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' A couple of pictures from inside the house have also surfaced online. The clicks reveal that the house will be converted into a forest and the contestants will get locked in it. They will have to fight not only for the luxurious things but also for basic amenities too.

There are rumours that just like Bigg Boss 14, the concept of seniors will be continued in this season too. Last time late actor Sidharth Shukla along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were the three seniors on the show. Though it is being said that Gauahar will return as a senior, she will be accompanied by two former Bigg Boss winners, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari. The three divas are said to lead three teams who will fight for their survival in the show.

While the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants is still not out, names of a couple of TV and film personalities like Nidhi Bhanushali, Afsana Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tina Dutta, Simba Nagpal and Reem Shaikh are doing rounds on social media. Recently, Reem was spotted by paparazzi who took the opportunity and asked her whether she will be entering the show or not.

Though Reem did not agree, she neither denied the rumours. The TV actress said that it is not right on her part to comment on it. “The show is starting from October 2, you will get to know whether I am there or not,” she said.

So far, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal is the first and the only confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik had quit his Bigg Boss OTT journey on the day of finale and opted to enter the reality show, hosted by Salman. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT while choreographer Nishant Bhat was the first runner-up.

