Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Confronts Vishal Kotian Over Banter About His Medical Profession

The reality show, Bigg Boss 15, is all about an individual’s personality and the relationships they make inside the house. Every day, the relationship dynamics witness a turn as friends become foes and vice versa. Recently, a press conference was held in the show, wherein media outlets posed questions to the contestants on their gameplay, strategies, and relations. A number of shocking revelations were made during the pc, from Vishal Kotian’s comment on Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat to Karan Kundrra calling Umar Riaz a “donkey.”

Umar was deeply hurt when he learned that his friends are mocking him behind his back. In the latest episode, the audience got to see the angry side of the contestant. He walked up to Karan, Vishal, and Tejasswi Prakash and firmly told them that he is not going to take their jokes. He also warned Vishal for making fun of his medical profession. Earlier, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman Khan had asked Umar the number of bones in a human’s body, he was not able to give the correct reply. Ever since Vishal has been making fun of it.

Umar questioned Vishal of his understanding of what goes behind in becoming a doctor. He said that the goof-up on the ‘number of bones’ question was just a bad day for him. Umar opined that even actors deliver flop films. “Salman bhai also gives flop films that doesn’t make him a bad actor,” he said. Stating that it took him 10 years to become a doctor, Umar informed that ever after the reality show, he will continue to pursue the profession.

It was evident that Umar was deeply hurt by the remarks. He said that despite being his friends, Karan, Tejasswi, and Vishal are the ones who are making fun of or roasting him, but he will not tolerate it.

The press conference has brought a change in the dynamics of the show and the relationships of the contestant.

