CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Eyes Bollywood Post Show
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Eyes Bollywood Post Show

Umar Riaz has featured in two music videos till now and is currently seen on Bigg Boss 15

Umar Riaz has featured in two music videos till now and is currently seen on Bigg Boss 15

After model-actor Asim Riaz gained huge fan following on Bigg Boss 13, his elder brother Umar Riaz is also featuring in the show.

Umar Riaz, who is one of the contestants in the 15th season of “Bigg Boss", says he would like to explore himself as an actor if he gets a chance to work in the industry post his stint in the reality show. Umar, who is the brother of model-rapper Asim Riaz, talked about his expectations post the show.

“I want to get into this field and explore myself as an actor which I have already done with one to two music videos. My co-star and director told me that you don’t look like a person who has done this for the first time," said Umar, who comes from a medical background, during a chat with IANS.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Fans Slam Bigg Boss 15 for Not Paying Tribute to Late Actor, Call It ‘Flop Show’

“Coming from a medical background, the emotions are there because I have seen so much in life. Acting is all about emotions. After ‘Bigg Boss’, if I get a chance to do some work in the industry I would love to do that," he added.

RELATED NEWS

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz on Fans Shipping Him With Tejasswi Prakash, ‘I’m Open to Finding Love on Show’

“Bigg Boss 15" which airs on Colors is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show has big names such as Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Vishal Kotian, among many others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 06, 2021, 12:33 IST