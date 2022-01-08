Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Gets Evicted; Shocked Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's Tweets Go Viral

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 could see the eviction of Umar Riaz from Salman Khan’s show. Though nothing has been confirmed officially, a recent tweet from Umar’s brother and former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz seemingly confirmed Umar’s elimination. Umar’s fans are also expressing their anger on social media.

Asim Riaz tweeted: “Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro". Post his tweet many expressed their anger, while others questioned if the news of his eviction is true. Asim’s girlfriend, actress-singer Himanshi Khurana also slammed makers for the “unfair" eviction. “They do what they wana do…. votes krwao or fir nikal do… or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do…. Well played umar," Himanshi tweeted.

Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 7, 2022

They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

One fan wrote: “Guys don’t watch tomorrow episode please please..Just don’t..it’s clear crystal that Umar is Evicted now. It’s hard to accept this unfairness..but that’s the truth. And don’t even think to vote for other contestants please don’t." As soon this news went viral on social media his fans started sharing their comments and calling this eviction unfair. ‘NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15’ is trending on social media.

Another fan of ‘Bigg Boss 15′ wrote: “Flop show bigg boss 15’. On the other hand few demanded the makers to bring him back and commented: “We want Umar back."

According to the sources, Umar, who is a doctor by profession, got evicted on Friday night because Bigg Boss was not happy with his behaviour and his violence inside the house. During the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, which was shot on Friday, Salman Khan slammed Umar Riaz for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal. The eviction came as a shock because earlier makers decided to do it on the basis of voting trends. Umar has been among the strongest and popular contestants inside the house.

Well, the makers have not confirmed the eviction of Umar Riaz and we have to wait till the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode goes on air.

