Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz on Fans Shipping Him With Tejasswi Prakash, 'I'm Open to Finding Love on Show'

Umar Riaz has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was revealed that he was one of the first confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15, which was launched on Saturday on Colors. Umar is Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz’s elder brother. Even before his entry on Salman Khan’s reality show on Saturday, netizens started shipping him with popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is also participating in the show this year.

“I’m ready to make friends on the show. If a person wants to take it further then I’m open to that, I’m open to relationship. I’m going inside the house with an open heart. If I find love or find a person who I can relate to outside and if we are compaitible then I’d surely do that there are no restrictions on me," Umar told us before entering the house.

Umar is a doctor by profession but his interest in acting brought him to Mumbai from Kashmir. Talking about what made him say yes to the show, Umar said, “I’ve been a very positive person throughout my life. I’m a man of ethics which I think people would love to see on a show like this. I’m not someone who is going to bi**h about people. Yes, you do become mean to people when you are in a fight but I will try my best to not lose my calm. So, I’m confident that people will appreciate my personality and that’s why I wanted to come on this show."

Former Bigg Boss contestants Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently said that they were looking forward to seeing Umar on the show as Asim had done a fabulous job in Season 13. “Though all the contestants are really good, I’m really looking forward to seeing Umar Riaz because we all have seen Asim on Bigg Boss 13 and I have heard that Umar is a little different from him. I have never met Umar but I can see that potential in him and I’m sure he will do great and I really hope that he lives up to the expectations that I have from him," Devoleena had said.

When asked if he’s under pressure to do well on the show, “I’m definitely feeling the pressure of performing. I know the comparisons will be made but nobody can take away what is written for me. I’m a very faithful guy. I was destined to do this show and if success is written for me then I will work hard to achieve it but if it’s not there then I won’t be depressed about it. Even if I get evicted early, I’ll be okay with it."

