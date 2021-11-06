Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s Father Slams Simba Nagpal for 'Islamophobic' Remarks and Violence

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal’s slur against Umar Riaz upset many viewers and celebrities. During a task, both Simba and Umar got into a heated argument and we saw Simba pushing Umar into the pool. What upset everyone most was Simba addressing Umar in inappropriate language, which for many people was below the belt and targeted his religion.

Now, Umar’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has called out Simba and the makers of the show in a series of posts on Twitter. “Pity on Simba who looks frustrated, only sleeps & enjoys BiggBoss15 food, carrying hatred against Umar Riaz from day one, resulting in his remarks of islamophobia & sudden push to Umar into the pool could have resulted in grievous injury? On Colors TV for their silence,”wrote Choudhary.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya Slams Shamita Shetty for Targetting Nishant Bhat, Says ‘Bina Matlab Ki Ladayi Karogi?’

Pity on Simba who looks frustrated ,only sleeps & enjoys #BiggBoss15 food , carrying hatred against @realumarriaz from day one resulting his remarks of islamophobia & sudden push to @realumarriaz into pool could have resulted grievous injury ,? on @ColorsTV for their silence— Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) November 3, 2021

I think silence of @ColorsTV #Biggboss15 against Simba speaks that they will put an excuse that this push was during execution of task so demands no action but still waiting how @BeingSalmanKhan will name & shame Simba for his inappropriate islamophobia remarks & his push.— Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) November 3, 2021

Umar’s team also shared a video of the fight on Instagram and wrote, “This is not only stooping down to another level but also passing a heinous comment on somebody who is just performing a task and giving his 100% using his mind and soul to win. It’s a shame to witness this, especially on national television.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Who will Get Evicted from Salman Khan’s Show This Weekend?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Riaz (@umarriazz91)

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans, who started trending `Justice for Umar Riaz’ on Twitter. Bigg Boss 7 finalist actress Gauahar Khan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after she threatened Umar’s fans with a complaint about cyberbullying her. Gauahar had slammed Umar for his violent behaviour during the task.

Absolutely I can ignore ! But what they are doing is bullying n I can report them to the police , each id will be investigated , they really think they can get away with it . Hence it needs to stop ! #NoCyberBullying https://t.co/zcS7QsqScp— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 4, 2021

Umar’s brother and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana came out in support of Umar on social media

It will hurt @realumarriazIt will take time, It will require dedicationIt will require will powerYou will need to make healthy decisionsYou will have to sacrifice,You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it.— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) November 2, 2021

Chahe support kro ya nahi kro …. yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt…kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 2, 2021

Umar has been named captain for this week following his win in the task.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.