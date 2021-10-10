Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nikki Tamboli Slams Jay Bhanushali For Abusing Pratik Sehejpal, Fights With Arjun Bijlani

This week’s Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar saw many highs and lows. It started and ended as a day of celebration with musical performances. However, the show also saw its first eviction in the form of actor Sahil Shroff. During a task given by Salman Khan, many friendships and strong bonds between the contestants were broken. However, the most fun part of the episode was when Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli appeared on the show to discuss the current contestants.

Salman began by asking them who they were supporting. Karan and Arjun said that they were supporting Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali. Nikki supported Pratik Sehejpal, while Neha supported Pratik and Shamita Shetty. Neha then commented on Shamita’s game saying that she has become a one woman army, while Pratik is being bullied by the rest of the housemates. Karan then disagreed with Neha, saying that Pratik is the instigator and he has done some wrong things inside the house. This launched a massive debate, with Neha and Nikki defending Pratik.

Salman chimed in to say that Pratik was going overboard in the house. He said that if Pratik would damage property on a film or show set, he would never get work in the industry. Salman further said that Pratik feels insecure in front of industry veterans like Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali.

To this, Nikki asked why Jay body-shamed Pratik and used abusive language towards his mother. Salman then pointed out that Nikki had also abused a lot during her time in Bigg Boss 14. Karan and Arjun were quick to defend Jay, saying that Pratik’s actions justified the outburst from the actor.

Meanwhile Arjun also questioned how Neha and Nikki could defend Pratik after he broke the lock of the washroom in which Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower. Arjun added that Pratik’s actions were ‘shameful.’ Salman agreed with him, saying that Pratik knew that Vidhi was taking a shower in the washroom.

Read: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sahil Shroff Evicted For Least Audience Votes

A very heated debate took place between Nikki and Arjun, as Nikki said, “Pratik is the one who’s carrying this show!" Nikki further added that the women in the show are invisible. Arjun then said that when she had come to Bigg Boss 14, she was also an unknown face so she shouldn’t taunt the new contestants.

During the debate, Nikki further said that she wants to give a hug to Pratik as he is lonely inside the house. She recounted her own experience, saying that during the first week only Sidharth Shukla was with her. When Arjun and Karan said that Pratik is playing the exact similar game as Bigg Boss OTT, Salman showed a video of comparing Pratik’s game, proving that he is using the exact same strategy to fight with the housemates. Neha defended Pratik saying that the video only shows the first weeks of both the shows.

Read: Bigg Boss 15 Day 7 Highlights: Salman Khan Says Donal, Meisha, Akasa, Vidhi Only Talk About Boys

Meanwhile Karan and Arjun defended Jay. Neha also agreed that he seems like a nice guy and the real instigator is Karan Kundrra. Nikki said that she does not believe Jay to be a good person. Salman then asked what she would do if she was offered a show with Jay. Nikki said, “My dates are not available. I’m booked already," sending Salman into splits. Nikki further said that Jay used to tweet about her when she was inside the house. Salman then tells her she wants to get revenge for past issues.

The current contestants on the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.