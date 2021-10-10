Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sahil Shroff Evicted For Least Audience Votes

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is currently on in full swing. The show, hosted by Salman Khan has already seen a lot of drama, fights and controversies in its first week. On Sunday, Salman took to the stage to host the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This also means that the first contestant of the show got evicted. On the Sunday’s episode, Salman announced that actor Sahil Shroff has been evicted due to the least amount of votes.

During the first week of Bigg Boss 15, the entire house got evicted after Pratik Sehejpal damaged house property during a fight with Jay Bhanushali. After a task, Shamita became the house captain and got immunity for two weeks. After being evicted, Sahil said that he had already known that he will be evicted and had already told his close friends.

Apart from that, Salman also played a game with the contestants to figure out what they felt about each other. He asked Akasa, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhatt to answer questions regarding the biggest manipulator, the biggest liar, most unhygienic contestants. Actors Donal Bisht and Miesha Iyer got into a massive fight after Donal called her unhygienic.

Apart from that Bigg Boss 15 Sunday Ka Vaar was a day of celebration. The show stared with a performance by Yohani, who recently went viral after singing the Manike Magehite song. After Sahil’s eviction, the housemates celebrated Navaratri with performances from Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Aastha Gill, Bhoomi Trivedi. Dhvani Bhanushali and the Meet Bros.

Meanwhile, the current contestants on the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

