Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Afsana Khan for Her Foul Language, Ageist Comment Against Shamita Shetty

After coming down heavily on Pratik Sehajpal last week for his unruly behaviour, Salman Khan lashed out at Afsana Khan this time during the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15. The host opened by saying that when he was lecturing Pratik about his behaviour, it was meant to be a lesson for all. He was referring to several incidents that occurred in the last week including the singer calling Shamita Shetty ‘ghatyia aurat’ and Jay Bhanushali abusing Pratik.

Referring to Afsana’s comment, Salman lashed out and said, “Aap decide karengi ki ghatiya kaun hai?" In her defense, she said that she said it out of anger, however, her excuse did not sit well with the superstar. She had also age shammed Shamita.

“Aapki zubaan toh chalti hi hai, uske saath aapki haath bhi chalte hain!", he said pointing towards her violent tendencies.

Salman also said that she has a ‘set pattern’ of behaviour, to which Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali agreed. The actress said that Afsana first blames people, uses dirty words, then cries, and then she hurt herself. Salman added that given a choice, he would eliminate her, for her own safety.

Salman also addressed the foul language in the house and said that when Jay Bhanushali used cuss words, all the housemates lashed out but when Miesha Iyer did the same, the reaction was not similar. He then talked about Jay abusing Pratik in one of the episodes. He told him to be careful about his choices of words as his family might not feel good watching him like this on national television.

Jay had said a derogative phase on Pratik’s mom to which the latter had broken down and said, “meri maa ko gali mat do yaar (please don’t abuse my mom)"

He also addressed Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal’s growing intimacy. They had even shared a kiss on camera. He said that if they ever part ways and get married to other people, this footage might crop up in the distant future and might make things uncomfortable. “What if you guys don’t get married and alag alag ghar me shadi hogyi toh iska kya asar padega socha hai kabhi," he said, addressing their kiss on the show. He further added, “Agar aap comfortable ho national television par then who are we to stop?”

She was also asked not to smoke anywhere and everywhere in the house and only do it in the smoking room.

This week the nominated contestant are Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Afsana Khan and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

