Bigg Boss 15: Who will Get Evicted from Salman Khan Show's This Weekend?

Last week, we did not see an elimination taking place. The contestants nominated were Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian and Afsana Khan. However, a week before that, two contestants — Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were eliminated in a mid-week eviction.

In this week, three contestants are nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The contestants are Simba, Vishal and Akasa Singh. Akasa was saved from the last nomination by captain of that week, Nishant Bhat.

From the nominated contestants, the chances of Vishal getting evicted are less than Simba and Akasa. Rajiv Adatia, the first wild card contestant of the season, filled his rakhi sister Shamita Shetty’s ears against Vishal whom she used to call her brother. He even told her that her mother doesn’t like him. This shocked Shamita, who did not just stopped talking to him but also put him in nomination. A few other contestants, too, turned against Vishal during the week. This grabbed him a lot of attention and therefore he was seen more than Simba and Akasa in the daily, one-hour episode.

Speaking about Simba and Akasa, most of the housemates believe that they are not contributing ‘enough’ towards the reality show. So, it is a little difficult to pick one from them whose chances are more of getting eliminated. However, Simba has played a lead role in television’s popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and he has fan following outside the house. Whereas Akasa is a singer and therefore a new face to the television audience.

