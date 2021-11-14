Bigg Boss 15: Who will Get Evicted from Salman Khan's Show This Weekend?

Excluding the VIP-housemates, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Vishal Kotian, rest all are nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 15 this week. The Non-VIP housemates and nominated contestants are Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal and Shamita Shetty.

From the nominated contestants, the chances of Shamita Shetty or Pratik Sehajpal getting evicted this week are less compared to other contestants. Both were participants on Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, and had reached the finale week. Shamita has a strong support inside and outside the house, she has her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, who is currently out due to medical reasons, her best friend Neha and her ‘Rakhi’ brother Rajiv inside the house, whereas her sister Shilpa Shetty has been making vote appeals from outside the house. On the other hand, Pratik’s rivalry with co-contestant Umar has become the talk of the season.

Speaking of Jay, the actor was schooled by the host, superstar Salman Khan for not participating in the game. However, given his fan base, he won’t leave the house this week. Meanwhile, Simba, who doesn’t do much in the house, has been able to survive many nominations and he might come out of this one too. Whereas Neha and Rajiv are the wild card contestants. Rajiv was the first wild card entrant, while Neha entered the house last week. Both are still trying to win viewers hearts.

