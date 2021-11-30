Bigg Boss 15: Wild Card Entrant Abhijit Bichukale Demands Umar Riaz's Bed And Then...

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale joined ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on Monday. He has entered the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, as a wild card contestant. He was welcomed by housemates. Abhijit Bichukale chose Umar Riaz’s bed to sleep in, which led to a big fight among them.

His entry has come at a time when equations inside the house are changing rapidly. In last week’s episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen targeting Shamita Shetty, while Rakhi Sawant was seen taunting Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Abhijit entered the Bigg Boss house with another wild card contestant Rakhi. She showed him the house. This was followed by Abhijit choosing Umar Riaz’s bed to sleep in. Rakhi then asks Umar to change his bed but the latter refuses to do so. Even after being reminded by Rakhi and Abhijit that the latter was a VIP, Umar continued to say no to him. This led to a big fight between Abhijit and Umar.

Abhijit has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry to shake things up. Before entering the house, he had said that he will make the show more interesting and will become the winner this season if he gets the support. Earlier, Abhijit was seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He was arrested from the sets of the show in connection with a case of cheque bounce.

After Rakhi, makers have introduced three more wild card entries — Abhijit, Rashammi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Recently, the audience witnessed a huge fight between Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Karan Kundrra. Both made personal attacks against each other. While Ritesh called Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship “fake”, Karan settled scores calling Ritesh a “coward”. Karan alleged that Ritesh abandoned his wife fearing his business losses.

