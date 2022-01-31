Bigg Boss 15 Winner Is Tejasswi Prakash, Defeats Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra in Finale

Salman Khan announced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night. The ‘Swaragini’ actress was joined by her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehajpal on the finale stage. While Pratik was declared the first runner-up, Karan was the top 3 finalist.

Apart from Tejasswi, Pratik, and Karan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Rashami Desai were a part of the top six finalists as well. While Nishant chose to leave the show after accepting Rs 10 lakh, Shamita and Rashami were voted out. While Bigg Boss 15 started on a fiery note with some very popular faces, the entertainment quotient soon went down drastically. Tejasswi and Karan, however, did stand out from the start, thanks to their mushy romance and headstrong personalities.

The couple grabbed many eyeballs for their crackling chemistry inside the house. The two started off as good friends but Karan gradually fell in love with Tejasswi, who was earlier hesitant to confess her feelings for the actor. However, she later declared her love for him on national television.

While Tejasswi managed to win in the matter of love, friendship was not something she won easily on the show. Tejasswi was never a favourite in the house, as most felt she was insensitive and rude. Not one to take it lying down, Tejasswi fought her own battles and had a fight with almost every contestant in the house.

Twice in the Bigg Boss house, Top 5 contestants were picked out of the lot. Once by the media who were invited for a press conference and before that when choreographer and director Farah Khan arrived on the reality show. Both times, Tejasswi was in the running for the trophy. This in itself was proof that she played the game well and became one of the highlights in this season.

Tejasswi’s bubbly personality has been a winner on the show. She managed to keep Karan Kundrra, one of the strongest players in the game, close to her and they both added the ‘team’ flavour to the show. Tejasswi always participated in important house matters like kitchen, ration and cleanliness. She was clear in her thought process and articulate in expressing her opinion when it was required. This made her stand out from others who were often seen grasping thoughts as they spoke.

From fighting battles with others and herself, Tejasswi Prakash’s wonderful journey culminated with her taking home the coveted trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh.

