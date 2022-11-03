Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Latest Clip Is All About His 'Home' in BB House

Bigg Boss 16 is in its fifth week now and most of the participants have created their own fanbase through the show. However, the one contestant that stands apart is Abdu Rozik. Already a famous celebrity in his native country Tajikistan, he is now loved all over India as well. Abdu Rozik is 19 years old, but due to a rare disorder in his childhood, resembles a 4-year-old in appearance, thus making him the cutest contestant on the show. His friendship with Sajid Khan and Shiv on the show is much loved. While fans cannot have enough of Abdu, a video of him is going viral and amusing his fans.

In the video, Abdu is seen sleeping inside a washing machine. His small size allows him to squeeze into anywhere and he perfectly fits into a washing machine. The person behind the camera opens the washing machine door to reveal Abdu lying down inside. Abdu hilariously calls the washing machine his home. The Bigg Boss contestant says, “Hello everyone! Have you seen my home? I am sleeping”.

Abdu also cautions others against doing the same as it may be dangerous in the caption. Saying that he can sleep literally anywhere, he asks people to not try this at home.

Abdu Rozik reportedly suffered from rickets as a child but his parents could not afford treatment, which led to his growth becoming stagnant, leading to his small stature. He is a famous singer and rapper in Tajikistan. Abdu will also soon be making his debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, Salman Khan has cast him in an undisclosed role in his upcoming film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.

