Abdu Rozik Acts As A Cute Couple With Shiv Thakare, Latter Takes Him On Romantic Bike Ride in ROFL Video

The Bigg Boss house has seen a plethora of friendships and romantic relationships that have won the hearts of audiences throughout several seasons. The BB16 season appears to be no exception, with a fun and delightful pair at the forefront of winning over the hearts of the viewers. It's not a love story that seems to have struck a chord with the viewers this season but rather an adorable equation between Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik.

Colors TV, on Twitter, shared a clip of the upcoming episode in which Abdu seems to steal the limelight by introducing himself as a character named “Abdu Leela". Watch Video:

In the video, Abdu who has been winning hearts with his delightful antics ever since he made his daring entrance onto the show, will make his fans laugh out loud. On the other hand, Shiv, who is already the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner, established a fun dynamic with the Tajikistani singer, and the duo have will provide viewers and housemates with plenty of laughs.

The singer can be seen wrapped in a red towel as he calls himself Abdu Leela. He imitated a girl while Shiv turns his love interest and gives his friend a twirl as Abdu declares that they should “go for a long drive" The way Abdu flirts with Shiv is damn cute. As the two pretend they are riding around on a bike, Abdu even takes it up a notch by pretending to be scared of the speed. When Shiv tries to be a little flirty, Leela slaps him and the two burst out laughing.

The caption on the post read, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hui entry Abdu Leela ki (with a laughing emoji)."

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with laughing and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Abdu Rozik we are enjoying his positivity, entertainment, and his cuteness. He is the heart of that house and ours (with two red heart emojis)." One of the users wrote, “Without Abdu this season is nothing. He always brings a smile to my face love you bro Abdu Rozik," while another wrote, “Shiv the most entertaining contestant in the house and #ShiBdu toh whole package hai."

Abdu Rozik has quickly become a Bigg Boss sensation among both the audience and the housemates. In the previous episode, the singer was chosen as the new captain for the second time.

