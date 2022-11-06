Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Loses His Cool with Archana Gautam, Calls Her 'Stupid Dog'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam and captain Abdu Rozik again got into a heated argument as she refused to listen to his orders. In a promo released on Sunday, it was seen that Abdu is upset with Archana because she is sleeping in the morning. He asks her to leave the bed but she is not ready to listen to him.

Shiv Thakare tries to persuade Archana to listen tp the captain. He goes into her room and says, “You have to follow Abdu’s orders. He is the captain of the house.”

She replies, “He just keeps barking all the time.”

This infuriates Abdu even more and he tells her, “Not me, you are a stupid dog.” He tells everyone that this is not a time to sleep and he only asked Archana not to sleep in the morning but she is not ready to listen to him.

Abdu had another argument with Archana earlier because she lied about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia saying she is sleeping but later Abdu finds out that Nimrit is working. This doesn’t go well with Abdu. He loses his calm and decides to punish her by locking her up in jail.

Abdu Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, has been in the headlines ever since he entered the BB house. Viewers love to watch the world’s smallest singer in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here