Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Makes Fans Go 'Awww' As He Dives Into The Pool

In just three days after its premiere, Abdu Rozik has become Bigg Boss 16’s one of the most loved contestants. His pictures and videos from Salman Khan’s show are all over social media with netizens calling him the cutest contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. However, a recent promo of the show featuring the Tajikistani singer will make you fall in love with him all over again.

The promo begins with Abdu telling co-contestant Shalin Bhanot that he is going to swim. As he takes a dive into the pool, he leaves everyone in complete awe. “Abdu ki swimming skills lagi sabko interesting, dekhna na bhooliyein unhe this evening!” the caption of the promo reads.

Soon after the promo was shared on social media, fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite Bigg Boss 16 contestant. “Yeh kitna cuteeeeeee hai,” one of the fans wrote. “Thanku so much #Biggboss #AbduRozik ko ghar me lane ke liye,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, on Monday, we also saw an adorable conversation between Abdu Rokiz and Tina Dutta after the former expressed her likes for the Tajikistani singer and shared that she wants to date her. “Hum iska Swayamvar kar rahe hai. We will get you married,” she says as Abdu screams ‘Me?’. Following this, Tina says, “Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are,” Tina said, leaving Abdu blushing.

Meanwhile, besides Abdu, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

