Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Suggests Tina Datta To Date His Brother Shalin Rozik

Abdu Rozik, the cutest Bigg Boss 16 contestant, will be seen recommending a perfect guy for Tina Datta to date. Tina, Abdu, and Shalin are having a fun conversation when Abdu suggests Tina date his brother. She inquires about his name, to which he responds, “Shalin Rozik.”

Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s love angle has already made headlines. Some Bigg Boss fans and ex-contestants are also calling it “fake.”

However, Abdu and Shiv Thakare find another way to make that angle more interesting for the audience by acting them out and creating the same chemistry on the show. Abdu sits on Shiv’s lap and impersonates Soundarya, and they both refer to each other as “baby.”

While Abdu laughs at Gautam and Soundarya, he also asks Shiv to observe their intimate moments of hugging and kissing. Later, Abdu and Shiv hilariously imitate them.

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer chose Sajid Khan over Tina Datta while delivering food supplies. Tina got enraged as Shalin confronted Sumbul and yelled at her. Sumbul shuts them both down and decides to call it quits on her friendship with Shalin in the house.

Netizens were outraged by Tina and Shalin’s reactions and behaviour toward Sumbul. They chastised Tina and Shalin while rallying behind Sumbul Touqeer.

