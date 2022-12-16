Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's Agency Condemns Prank on Him, Calls It a 'Breach' of His Trust

In a startling turn of events, the Bigg Boss 16 housemates pulled a fast one on Abdu Rozik as they scribbled “I love tatti," (I love shit) on his back during Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday celebrations. In response, the internet was ablaze with the trend 'Stop Bullying Abdu Rozik,' as fans and supporters showed their outrage at how Abdu was handled by fellow candidates Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, and MC Stan after they pulled a prank on him. The Tajikistan singer's management agency has now made a statement condemning the prank and calling out the Bigg Boss 16 producers and housemates for performing it.

Efgeny Gabov of IFCM issued a statement against the prank played on Abdu Rozik and stated, “The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate and discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House." The team blamed them and said that they manipulated and played mind games with him. “It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person’s emotions for one’s malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn’t fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness," he added.

The team claimed that Abdu cannot read or write in any language and they are profoundly disappointed by the recent episode that was featured on national media. They further claimed, “It’s a breach of Abdu’s trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans."

The agency concluded by expressing their hope that Bigg Boss' producers would exercise discernment and prudence when releasing such morally dubious footage and would take appropriate legal action against those guilty for this callous and socially irresponsible conduct.

On the occasion of Nimrit's birthday, Abdu decided to surprise her. Sumbul Touqeer Khan was given the task of writing anything on Abdu's body by Sajid Khan. “Happy birthday to Nims" was written on the front, and “I love tatti," (I love shit) was written on his back. But Abdu had no idea what was written on his back; he only knew that it said, “I love you."

While netizens are outraged by Sajid Khan's stunt, it would be interesting to observe how Salman Khan reacts to the joke in the next Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

