Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori Lock Horns Over Avocado

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 had two female contestants lock horns over avocado. The day began with a captaincy task in which Shiv Thackeray defeated Priyanka Choudhary. Soon after the task was over, Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori got involved in a heated exchange. Not just that, they also hurled water at each other.

This came after Nagori asked who threw the Avocado in the dustbin. Archana was busy cleaning the carpet and said, “I haven’t”. But Nagori was convinced that it was Archana, who threw the fruits. And even as the two argued, Priyanka intervened and told Nagori, “Say it only if you have seen it”. This escalated the tensions and involved Priyanka in the fight.

In fact, during the catfight, Priyanka got injured because of Nagori and asked her not to “mess with me”. Other contestants, including the captain, intervened in the fight but failed to stop it. This is not the first time when Nagori was involved in a fight.

Earlier, Sreejita called Nagori uncultured and standardless. This started the debate of commoners and celebs among the contestants. Nagori was supported by MC Stan, who stood by her in both fights.

