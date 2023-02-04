The final week of Bigg Boss 16 is currently underway. Four contestants, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot have already made it to the top 5. However, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated for this week and one of them will get evicted from the show this week. Meanwhile, in the last task, the contestants suffered a lot. In the torture task, Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin tortured Shiv, Nimrit, and MC Stan very badly. chili powder, turmeric powder, and detergent were poured on Shiv’s face. Salt and turmeric were thrown into Shiv’s face, causing injury to his eyes.

In the task, Archana was seen using turmeric powder and salt on Shiv’s face. A large amount of water was poured on him. Shiv along with Nimrit and MC Stan faced a lot of trouble due to the use of chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Nimrit and MC Stan shouted for help while playing, but Shiv didn’t say a word during the entire task. Amid all these, his eye has been badly injured. He also found difficulty opening his right eye after the game. He was walking around the house covering his right eye in one hand. Shiv was seen suffering great pain.

A promo video of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is now out. Karan Johar is seen bashing Archana for the last task in the promo.

MC Stan and Nimrit also suffered a lot. But, Archana remained indifferent to all the suffering of the co-contestants. However, after the task Nimrit and MC Stan entered into a heated argument with Archana.

While Shiv, Nimrit, and Stan were sitting together, Stan said, “I am very angry with Archana.” Nimrit said, “I feel like killing her.” Meanwhile, Archana comes there and questions Shiv. Meanwhile, Nimrit told her, “I am very angry with you and you leave this area.”

Archana plied, “What happened to your face has happened to me and Priyanka too.” This infuriated Nimrit and they ended up in a verbal spat.

Not only the Bigg Boss inmates but also Shiv Thakare’s fans are reacting to Archana’s act. Many are lashing out at her on social media.

However, the viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will leave the Bigg House this week.

