Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Has A Heated Argument with Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia On Day 1

Bigg Boss is always known to bring different people together and lock them inside the house. Every year, we have not just the most popular TV personalities, but also politicians, upcoming stars, singers and other celebs locked up together, and given the task to survive for as many as 4-5 months without their loved ones and even without means to communicate with the outside world. This year too, there is no exception. We have actors like Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare, actor-politician Archana Gautam and a host of other celebs joining the show.

Nimrit was the first to make her way to the Bigg Boss house, which also gave her the power to become captain of the house. Bigg Boss gave the Chhoti Sardarni actress a power where she was supposed to allot beds and duties to other contestants, and when she faltered at that, he even expressed his displeasure. Following this Nimrit changed the course of action, however, certain female contestants didn’t seem very happy with Nimrit’s authority.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-n5ttR7pw_A” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

First with Manya Singh and then with Archana Gautam, Nimrit locked horns right on day one.

Especially when Nimrit asked Archana to change her room, the politician refused following which the drama of the season began. Looks like the house is turning against Archana right from day one. In one of the clips from the show, Archana is seen indulging in a heated argument after Nimrit asked her to change her bed. She even shouted at the housemates to prove her point that she was first allotted the bed by the house captain – Nimrit herself, and she won’t change her bed.

The model-turn-politician started yelling at Nimrit and told her that she wants to look in the mirror every morning so she can’t change her bed. Things got worse between them as they both indulged in a war of words. Everyone in the house was clueless about Archana’s loud behaviour because Nimrit only requested her to change the bed because other participants have more stuff as compared to her. Other contestants like Priyanka Choudhry and Sumbul Touqeer tried to explain Archana but in vain. Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta was seen enjoying the fight.

Post this, we even see Shiv Thakare indulging in a conversation with Archana, saying that he agrees with her.

Well, the game has just begun and there is much more to look forward to.

Who are you rooting for to win the season? It might be too early to predict, but all we can hope is to see a great season that doesn’t turn thanda or stretch too much.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here