Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Is Back With a Bang, Says 'Sasural Aa Gaye'

After a massive drama over the weekend, Archana Gautam is now all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. Yes, you read it right. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Archana can be seen making a comeback into the house days after her elimination. “Mayke gayi thi, sasural aa gayi,” she says. Her entry leaves several including Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and other housemates disappointed.

Later in the promo, Sajid also tells others, “Voh hadd paar karegi kahi na kahi (She is definitely cross limits somehow)”. Even Nimrit adds, “Let’s wait and watch. Yehi toh maza hai (This is fun).”

“Archana ke wapis aane se hua dhamaal, ab kya hoga ghar mein naya bawaal? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot,” caption of the promo reads.

For the unversed, Archana Gautam was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 earlier this week after a major fight broke out between her and Shiv Thakare. It started when Tina Datta accused Archana of stealing and hiding sugar and tissue papers for herself. Other housemates also jumped into the argument following which Shiv also questioned Archana and made some personal comments regarding her sister and the elections. This left Archana furious when she lost her cool and grabbed Shiv by his neck.

However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Shiv Thakare for allegedly provoking co-contestant Archana Gautam. He even blamed Shiv for ‘triggering’ Archana.

However, Salman questioning Shiv against Archana has left netizens disappointed. Following the episode, a number of social media users took to Twitter to express disappointment with Salman Khan. While some called the Tiger 3 actor biased against Shiv, others questioned Archana’s re-entry into the controversial reality show.

