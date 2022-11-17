Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan Engage In War Of Words Over Kitchen Duties

The Bigg Boss 16 house has been in complete disarray since Archana Gautam returned to the competition. Upon being removed from the show due to her violent behaviour, the housemates expected Archana to behave herself after she returned, but the reality is far from it. Every contender has been at odds with her since she returned. In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, Archana and Sajid Khan are shown squabbling about who should do what in the kitchen.

As the new captain of the house, Sajid insists that Archana carry out the tasks assigned to her. However, she objects and tells him to divide the tasks among other housemates. An enraged Sajid then asks Archana to leave the kitchen. He even yells angrily at Archana for the same.

Ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 16 must surely be aware of Archana’s possessiveness for the kitchen. And, in the most recent episode, she got into a heated argument with Priyanka Choudhary about food-related matters. She even questioned Priyanka’s upbringing by asking her, “Maa Baap ne kuch nahi sikhaya kya?”

In another promo, Archana is also seen confronting Shiv Thakare, with whom she previously engaged in a violent altercation and was thus asked to leave the show by Bigg Boss. In yet another war of words, Archana told Shiv, “Tere kapde phaar dungi!” after he threw her clothes out of her cupboard and said, “Tu shaam tak royegi.”

Despite being exempt from nominations this week, Archana Gautam is likely to be the highly-nominated contestant for eviction the following week, given her equation with all the housemates. For the novice, this week’s nominees for elimination are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig, and Soundarya Sharma. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM.

