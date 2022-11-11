Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Says Archana Fell for Shiv's 'Bullying'; Rahul Vaidya Thinks She Will Be Back

In Thursday’s episode Archana Gautam was thrown out of the house after she attempted to choke fellow housemate Shiv Thakare during a heated argument. Archana’s sudden exit has prompted strong reactions from former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Rahul Vaidya.

Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to share her opinion on the whole situation and said that Archana fell for Shiv’s “extreme provocation and bullying.” “Raat se planning shuru thi. Safal ho gaya Shiv! Archana gave him what he wanted in a silver platter. Silly girl. Fell for his extreme provocation and bullying.” (sic)

In another tweet, Gauahar wrote, “And by the way, Archana did poke her nails in Shiv’s neck, it wasn’t just a push! Provocation is part of the game, it’s a test of your will power. Absolutely should’ve been eliminated.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rahul Vaidya said that Bigg Boss took the right decision to eliminate Archana from the house. However, the singer believes that Archana will be “called back” by the makers as she is entertaining.

Rahul tweeted, “I am hearing Archana Gautam has hit Shiv! It’s absolutely not done! So big boss is right to evict her. But the fact also is that’s she is d most entertaining contestant by far and talks so much sense most of d times and d show will be flat without her! I think she will be called back.” (sic)

Meanwhile, a report in ETimes claims that Archana will be brought back by the makers. The actress-politician is likely to re-enter the show over the weekend.

