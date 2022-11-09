Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Eliminated After 'Violence' Against Shiv Thakare; Fans in Shock

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has reportedly been thrown out of Salman Khan-hosted show after she allegedly got physical with her fellow housemate Shiv Thakare. Actor-politician Archana has emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants on the controversial reality show. However, if the latest buzz is to be believed then Archana has been eliminated by the makers for apparently hitting Shiv.

According to several unconfirmed tweets and a Twitter handle which goes by the name, The Khabri, popular for sharing inside information regarding Bigg Boss, stated that Archana has been “eliminated for being physical with Shiv Thakare.” As soon as the news went viral, ‘shocked’ fans began trending ‘Bring Archana Back’ on Twitter.

One user wrote, “It’s so sad she contributed so much to show. People poke her by making fun of her, gang up and insult her till she fights back, ab ye Mawali ne poke kiya toh nikal diya. I will not watch @BiggBoss Bring back Archana Gautam #ArchanaGuatam.” (sic) Another one posted, “Without Archana show will become boring, if she’s out then I am going to stop watching bigboss!!”

Breaking #BiggBoss16#ArchanaGautam is eliminated for being physical with #Shivthakare, Shiv appealed #BiggBoss which was supported by #SoundaryaSharma for elimination. She got eliminated at 3AM — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 9, 2022

Archana gautam was a strong player..abdu,sajid and shiv teeno ko mor banana tha…big boss biased show..trp khatam, tata ,bye bye #BiggBoss16. #Archanagautam come back — sunil soni (@aamadmisunil) November 9, 2022

#ArchanaGautam wasn't so fond of #PriyankaChaharChoudhary but still she's is deeply saddened by her eviction. Ankit is pampering Priyanka from last ten minutes to eat something.

You two are real gems!#Priyankit #BB16 pic.twitter.com/o22nUIqlUs — V👑 (@WhenVarunSpeaks) November 9, 2022

BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak There is news that Archana hit Shiv Thakare and due to physical violence, Bigg Boss has thrown out Archana from the house Waiting for more details!!!!#BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 9, 2022

Without #ArchanaGautam This season is boring#Biggboss16

BRING BACK ARCHANA — Shefali Bagga (@Shefali_bagga09) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gori Nagori have been nominated for elimination this week.

Read all the Latest Movies News here