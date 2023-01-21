Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Reveals Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Was Suffering From Depression

Bigg Boss Season 16 has got its top 9 contestants who will now fight for the title in the grand finale. The reality show is inching closer to its conclusion and on Friday’s episode, astrologer Saurish Sharma entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the episode, Sharma talked about some interesting facts about each participant and one of them was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In conversation with the Choti Sarrdaarni actress, he said that she has battled depression and as per the positions of the stars, it seemed that her anxiety and depression issues would no longer bother her. She was captured having a sigh of relief after hearing this.

Nimrit’s mother Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia in an interview revealed that while shooting for Choti Sarrdaarni, her daughter was diagnosed with mental health issues and chronic fatigue. Later, the actress temporarily gained weight because of the medication. Moreover, in Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit talked about her mental health with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. “I had depression and anxiety for a year and it’s not like I have fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so, and 4-5 months before coming here. I had stopped my medication on my own. So it gets difficult," Nimrit was captured saying to her friends in the Bigg Boss house.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s friend Mahir Pandhi in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said that Nimrit was admitted to the hospital for 40 days because of her mental issues. Mahir was Nimrit’s co-star in Choti Sarrdaarni. Pandhi also slammed Shiv Thakare for calling Nimrit’s depression “overacting".

On the show, Nimrit was recently made the captain for the week. She was challenged by Shiv Thakare but because of Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit was able to retain her captaincy in the Bigg Boss house.

